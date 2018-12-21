Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 291,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.76 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $373.23 million, down from 11.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 3.44 million shares traded or 97.16% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 7.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 8.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.38 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $703.07 million, up from 12.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 43.97 million shares traded or 84.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 106.45% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $508.20M for 12.05 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 69,700 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $48.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 132,603 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $127.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,446 shares, and cut its stake in Forman Corp Cl A.

