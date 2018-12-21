Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) stake by 2.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 136,100 shares as Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF)’s stock rose 16.34%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 4.81M shares with $174.76M value, up from 4.67M last quarter. Chefs Warehouse Ho now has $901.20M valuation. The stock decreased 6.18% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 519,366 shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 81.61% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c

Laffer Investments decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 267 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Laffer Investments holds 5,234 shares with $723.18M value, down from 5,501 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 13.32M shares traded or 42.67% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased First Finl Bksh (NASDAQ:FFIN) stake by 16,931 shares to 1.52M valued at $89.96M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stake by 15,056 shares and now owns 810,700 shares. Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold CHEF shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.34 million shares or 6.75% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 12,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Products Partners Ltd stated it has 26,155 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 18,808 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 0.1% or 133,886 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 630,000 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). 44,585 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Bb&T holds 0% or 6,440 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 24,540 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). New York-based Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Citigroup owns 6,305 shares.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $35.61 million activity. 59,506 shares valued at $2.08 million were sold by Pappas John on Wednesday, November 7. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Pappas Christopher sold $7.39M. 1,088 The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares with value of $34,925 were bought by OLIVER KATHERINE. $376,800 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was sold by Lecouras Patricia.

Among 2 analysts covering The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The Chefs’ Warehouse had 2 analyst reports since September 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Minnesota-based Sns Financial Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jones Fincl Lllp owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 111,993 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 7.93M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Sei reported 541,010 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 32,370 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 1.33% or 42,312 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs owns 3,700 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne has 78,128 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Avalon Lc stated it has 184,051 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. 233,758 are owned by Pinnacle Associate Limited. Clearbridge Limited Company invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 64,651 are owned by Linscomb Williams. Advisory Ser Ntwk has 62,747 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank invested in 257,130 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 10,345 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 7,899 shares valued at $1.08M was made by Kapusta Ronald A on Friday, September 7. Shares for $4.41 million were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. $100,050 worth of stock was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14.

Laffer Investments increased Assurant Inc stake by 85 shares to 21,581 valued at $2.46B in 2018Q3. It also upped South Jersey Industries stake by 377 shares and now owns 32,496 shares. Nxp Semiconductors was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, July 12.