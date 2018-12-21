Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 65.72 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 billion, down from 66.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.32. About 3.29M shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 513,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.06M, down from 517,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 18.09 million shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gamco Et Al owns 482,352 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% or 45,659 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 713,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3,759 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 0% or 23,696 shares. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bb&T owns 7,203 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 38,850 are held by American Fincl Gp. Cleararc Cap accumulated 6,526 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability reported 5,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Tru reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $67.76 million activity. The insider KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 215,000 shares worth $16.04 million. The insider Khan Fareed A bought $508,954.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust, which manages about $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 199,711 shares to 968,966 shares, valued at $73.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 27 analysts covering Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg Company had 95 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 6. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 7. The company was maintained on Friday, May 4 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 4 by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 5 by Zacks. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, November 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, August 7.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.37M for 16.28 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $645.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 56,842 shares to 222,036 shares, valued at $36.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 25.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs stated it has 355,791 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Kensico Mngmt Corporation has invested 8.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maryland Management has 4,058 shares. Harvest Capital Management reported 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Country Club Trust Na reported 6,465 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.38% stake. Interactive Financial Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3.23M were accumulated by Asset One Co Limited. Lvw Advsr Ltd Co reported 2,248 shares. Davis Cap invested in 400,000 shares or 5.51% of the stock. Coldstream Mngmt has 30,552 shares. Bb&T Lc has invested 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.63% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).