Kemper Corporation (KMPR) formed triangle with $69.38 target or 6.00% above today’s $65.45 share price. Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has $4.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 564,093 shares traded or 85.19% up from the average. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has declined 1.05% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Kemper Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 80.92 million shares or 151.10% more from 32.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advisors Lc invested in 0.03% or 8,662 shares. Axa owns 216,000 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 13,320 shares. 1,775 were reported by Fmr Lc. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 6,500 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 55,062 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.09% or 721,556 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 110,124 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 165,886 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Principal Finance Gp stated it has 538,179 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,834 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 399,411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 124.44% or $0.56 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $65.40M for 16.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.48% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $115,625 activity. The insider Evans Carl Thomas Jr. sold 2,000 shares worth $157,400. On Wednesday, September 12 Cochran George N bought $41,775 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) or 500 shares.