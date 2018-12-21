Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 3,000 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust holds 22,000 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 25,000 last quarter. American Express Co now has $78.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 9.13 million shares traded or 137.89% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VEON) had a decrease of 8.52% in short interest. VEON’s SI was 4.57 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.52% from 5.00 million shares previously. With 2.35 million avg volume, 2 days are for Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VEON)’s short sellers to cover VEON’s short positions. The SI to Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.7%. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 6.87 million shares traded or 136.65% up from the average. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has declined 35.17% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VEON News: 06/04/2018 – Veon Agrees to Sell Tajikistan Unit to Optimize Business; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL TELECOM BOARD APPROVES EXTRA $100M CREDIT FROM VEON HLDG; 15/03/2018 – VEON Files Form 20-F For Year 2017; 06/03/2018 – VEON – KYIVSTAR, WHOLLY-OWNED BUSINESS IN UKRAINE, ACQUIRED SPECTRUM IN 1800MHZ BAND SUITABLE FOR 4G/LTE: 25MHZ (PAIRED) AT UAH 1.325 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Veon expects Russia business to slow in coming quarters; 03/04/2018 – REFILE-GLOBAL TELECOM SAYS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER VEON WITHDRAWS ITS MANDATORY OFFER TO PURCHASE REMAINING STAKE IN CO (CORRECTS SPELLING OF ‘VEON’); 05/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Le’Veon Bell Doubles Down On Retirement Threat; 11/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Le’Veon Bell, Steelers Negotiations; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 06/03/2018 – VEON – KYIVSTAR, WHOLLY-OWNED BUSINESS IN UKRAINE, HAS ACQUIRED TWO LOTS OF 5MHZ (PAIRED) AT UAH 1.512 BILLION

More notable recent VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for Value? Why It Might Be Time to Try VEON – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VEON Names Ursula Burns Chairman And CEO – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diageo Says Ursula Burns Not To Take Up Non-Executive Director Role On Board – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VEON Holdings BV And VIP Finance Ireland DAC Announce Adjournment Of Meetings – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

VEON Ltd., a communications and technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The firm offers mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer divisions; value added services, including messaging services, content/infotainment services, data access services, location based services, media, and content delivery channels; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. It also provides fixed-line telecommunication services, such as business and corporate services comprising various telecommunications and information technology, and data center services to companies and high-end residential buildings; carrier and operator services; consumer Internet services, which provide fixed-line telephony, Internet access, and home phone services on a VoIP and copper wire basis; consumer voice offerings; corporate voice offerings that offer fixed-line voice services, data services, value added services, and connectivity services to corporate customers, such as large corporate customers, small and medium enterprises, and SOHOs; and Internet and data services, which provide Internet and data transmission services to consumer and corporate customers.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $960,959 was sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C. Squeri Stephen J sold 12,500 shares worth $1.30 million. GORDON MARC D sold $2.80 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 138,399 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,176 shares stake. The Texas-based Stanley Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has 0.71% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 210,318 are owned by Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company. Country Trust National Bank has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 69,669 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,236 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc owns 10,386 shares. Hilltop Hldgs reported 2,493 shares stake. Pettee reported 0.94% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 31,506 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 2.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.38% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Trustmark State Bank Department reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $122 target in Monday, October 1 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by DZ Bank on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, October 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, June 29. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $112 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Significant Amex Downgrade Points to Macro Headwinds Ahead After Strong Outperformance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The American Express Business Platinum Card Evolves with New Productivity and Travel Solutions – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Charlie Munger: A Deeper Dive Into Moats – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.