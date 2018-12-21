Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57M, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 196,808 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 17.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 15,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,997 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.70 million, down from 87,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 709 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c

Among 42 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc. had 244 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Monday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by Bernstein. Wells Fargo maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, December 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 14 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 9 by William Blair. As per Friday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 31. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Friday, February 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6,921 shares to 54,856 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 61,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold LULU shares while 138 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 97.93 million shares or 2.07% less from 100.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 837,395 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 102,724 were reported by Great Lakes Lc. Alyeska Inv Gp LP has 119,512 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 171,394 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 154,362 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 359,608 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 30,180 shares. Citigroup holds 125,317 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Lc invested 0.15% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Transamerica Inc holds 0.18% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 5,080 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Andra Ap owns 72,700 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.1% or 59,024 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prtn has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 11,530 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Inc holds 2.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 28,133 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 28,326 shares. Karp Capital Management Corp holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,679 shares. Private Ocean Ltd reported 0.39% stake. Bourgeon Management Ltd has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 884,321 were reported by Coatue Ltd. Cadence Management Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 14,402 shares. Kingfisher Limited Co holds 25,372 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability invested in 196,053 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 77,955 shares. Platinum Investment Management Limited has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.15% or 1,722 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,408 shares.

