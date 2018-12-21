Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 17,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 438,543 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.11 million, up from 420,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $320.68. About 2.45 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was running on autopilot; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @GM’s Electric Bolt Slows As @Tesla #Model3 Picks Up Speed $GM #AutoSales; 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 19/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson. Via @teddyschleifer:; 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL; 05/04/2018 – Common Sense: With Tesla in a Danger Zone, Can Model 3 Carry It to Safety?; 16/04/2018 – The news comes on the heels of CEO Elon Musk tweeting that “excessive automation” at Tesla was a mistake

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50 million, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $21.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1439.22. About 3.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $296,548 activity. Musk Kimbal also sold $573,750 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, October 1. 3,500 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Ahuja Deepak. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $1.02M. 29,844 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $10.00 million on Monday, October 29. $338,260 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Guillen Jerome M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,848 shares to 547,981 shares, valued at $205.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 116,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M worth of stock. Shares for $3.02M were sold by Zapolsky David. $8.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. $3.28M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31 million on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.