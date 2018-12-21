Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) had an increase of 115.44% in short interest. VAC’s SI was 1.27M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 115.44% from 588,200 shares previously. With 960,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)’s short sellers to cover VAC’s short positions. The SI to Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s float is 5.72%. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 787,753 shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 45.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE-DUE TO AMENDMENT, CREDIT FACILITY REVOLVING PERIOD FOR WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED TO MARCH 13, 2020 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $310 Million-$325 Million; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Twenty (FOXA) stake by 41.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 1.05 million shares as Twenty (FOXA)’s stock rose 9.84%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 1.50 million shares with $69.50M value, down from 2.55M last quarter. Twenty now has $87.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 10.35M shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 27/03/2018 – New Dædalus Issue on “Unfolding Futures: Indigenous Ways of Knowing for the Twenty-First Century”; 15/03/2018 – CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXA); 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It has a 17.81 P/E ratio. It sells points vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks vacation ownership products.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Marriott Vacation Club Pulse®, San Francisco: Coming To The City By The Bay In 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) CEO Stephen Weisz on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marriott Vacations Is Paying Billions for ILG – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.50, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares while 36 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 72.81 million shares or 208.06% more from 23.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Fin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,600 shares. Frontfour Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9.23% or 259,856 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Bbt Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 7,587 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 127,611 shares. Principal Finance Gru owns 184,363 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tompkins has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Levin Capital Strategies L P has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 6,480 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 46 shares. Natl Insur Communications Tx reported 6,473 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kennedy Mngmt holds 146,921 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 1.45M shares. Kirr Marbach & Lc In accumulated 73,044 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marriott Vacations had 2 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) rating on Thursday, August 23. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $158 target.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. On Thursday, June 28 WEISZ STEPHEN P bought $379,505 worth of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 3,500 shares. The insider ANDREWS CHARLES ELLIOTT bought $505,105. 6,000 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) shares with value of $460,380 were bought by Geller John E JR.

Among 7 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 9 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 22 by FBR Capital. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 15 report. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $54 target in Thursday, November 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, August 9 report.

Analysts await Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FOXA’s profit will be $610.89M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.