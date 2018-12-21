Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Aetna Inc (AET) by 17.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 87,084 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 587,084 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.09M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Aetna Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 01/05/2018 – Aetna 1Q EPS $3.67; 15/05/2018 – P. Schoenfeld Adds Aetna, Exits Qurate Retail: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – FITCH KEEPS AETNA ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets new migraine drugs to change U.S. pricing dynamic; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/05/2018 – AETNA INC AET.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $202 FROM $198; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 03/04/2018 – Aetna and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Launch Five-Year Well-Being Research Initiative; 23/03/2018 – lnternationally Recognized Addiction Expert Educates Panel at Aetna Forum to Combat Opioid Epidemic

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 547,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $314.12 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.28. About 1.53M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Aldebaran holds 0.85% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated holds 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 62 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,517 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,965 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Paloma Prtn Management has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). City Hldgs holds 50 shares. 1,142 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. Macquarie Grp Incorporated stated it has 133,192 shares. 1,652 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob. 13,114 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Advisor Prtn Ltd reported 2,123 shares. Montag A & accumulated 81,009 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,275 shares.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 4.75M shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $69.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,033 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More important recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Equifax (EFX) Canada Reports Acquisition of JLR Inc. – StreetInsider.com”, Globenewswire.com published: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Equifax Receives Utility Patent for Innovative NeuroDecision® Technology – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Equifax Inc had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Monday, May 1 by Stephens. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $127 target in Friday, September 15 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 31. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 9 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley initiated the shares of EFX in report on Tuesday, February 23 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) rating on Friday, October 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $105 target. On Thursday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Another recent and important Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “BioPharmX Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American – GuruFocus.com” on December 21, 2018.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47,723 shares to 14,355 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,513 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt owns 3,535 shares. Mcf accumulated 0.12% or 3,323 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.12% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Capital World Invsts owns 7.54 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 1.27% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) or 192,710 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) or 377 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advisors Ltd Co has 1.69% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 62,768 shares. Omers Administration invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Lowe Brockenbrough And accumulated 54,556 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 5,249 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 0.06% or 2,095 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.2% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) or 123,057 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 55,488 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 3,000 shares. Hartford Management invested 0.05% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET).