Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 11.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 8,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.01M, up from 69,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 16.41 million shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 132.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 175,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,789 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.55M, up from 132,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 16.01M shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Applied Materials Stock Popped 13.4% in November – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Down 7.9% Since Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Display Strength Aid Applied (AMAT) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of January 2021 Options Trading For Applied Materials (AMAT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Limited accumulated 0.1% or 80,207 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,363 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Trellus Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.84% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Ci Invs Inc invested in 0.51% or 1.76 million shares. Westover Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 6,000 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 0.16% or 204,055 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Eastern Comml Bank accumulated 6,160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edgestream Lp accumulated 86,938 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Scotia Cap Incorporated has 33,858 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.1% stake. Manufacturers Life Communications The owns 667,823 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 18. The company was maintained on Friday, August 18 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by CLSA on Thursday, December 10 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 19 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Agricole given on Tuesday, January 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 29. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 10 with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, September 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 8.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $591.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Cormick & Co Inc N (NYSE:MKC) by 2,415 shares to 43,074 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,459 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Companies Inc..

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLU) by 450,500 shares to 597,400 shares, valued at $31.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etfs/Usa by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. $3.30 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were sold by POST GLEN F III. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,207 shares worth $141,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Underhill Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.5% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 432,925 shares. Koshinski Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1.96M are owned by Fairfax Fin Limited Can. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 324,454 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oakworth has 2,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 17,215 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 52,820 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 254,838 shares. Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 41 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. 22,030 are held by Signaturefd Llc.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink’s Huge Yield Spells Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “What CenturyLink’s Debt Means For Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Market Remains Wrong On This 13% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) UBS 46th Annual Global Media & Communication Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Sell” on Wednesday, May 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 10 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets initiated CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Tuesday, September 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $28.0 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 7. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, August 22 to “Sell” rating. SunTrust maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, November 9 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 31 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 3 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Monday, March 14 with “Neutral” rating.