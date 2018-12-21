Quadrant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 26.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc bought 11,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 42,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 152.02M shares traded or 113.91% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 191,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $148.89M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 1.12M shares traded or 77.30% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has declined 7.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,922 shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 629,094 shares. 160,528 are owned by Loews. Jbf Cap Incorporated invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). High Pointe Cap Lc holds 75,910 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gfs Advsrs accumulated 1.29M shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 0.57% or 2.01 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 670,735 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 74.92M shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldg Inc has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 31,535 shares. 217,510 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Optimum Advisors holds 32,900 shares. Gabalex Mngmt Ltd Company owns 400,000 shares. Moreover, Kj Harrison And Prtn has 0.51% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KRC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 97.22 million shares or 4.41% more from 93.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 1.68M shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 12.04 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.03% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 71,468 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.1% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 29,741 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 1.34M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 16,414 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 9,746 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Boston owns 1.10M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 207,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Vident Investment Advisory owns 13,828 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 39,746 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $234.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

