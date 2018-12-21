Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 43.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 23,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $544,000, down from 54,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 26.60M shares traded or 68.22% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 4,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.23M, up from 76,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 107,089 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 26/04/2018 – Facebook promises UK more transparency on political adverts; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Hearings Illuminate Future of Business and Data Privacy; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Johnson: Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy and Data Security; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope; 23/03/2018 – Chief ‘s ‘hubris’ steered Cambridge Analytica towards Facebook scandal

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $529.68 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $859.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,835 shares to 50,917 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. 55,000 shares valued at $9.94M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, August 14. 10,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, June 20. $6.33 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold 480,000 shares worth $100.45M. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77M worth of stock.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $641.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,000 shares to 3,651 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 5,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,741 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

