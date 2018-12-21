Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.57, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 53 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 30 sold and trimmed stock positions in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 60.65 million shares, up from 60.14 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Senior Income Trust in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 24 Increased: 39 New Position: 14.

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 29.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 1,915 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)'s stock declined 9.28%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 8,350 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 6,435 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $93.99B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 8.89M shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 17.3% of its portfolio in Invesco Senior Income Trust for 5.53 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 6.50 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 2.05% invested in the company for 235,000 shares. The Michigan-based Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd has invested 1.4% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 5.44 million shares.

More notable recent Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors rush out of senior loan funds – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leverage loans market shows signs of cooling – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust: A Good Way To Benefit From Higher Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2016. More interesting news about Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Slump in leveraged loan market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – Some CEFs Increased Distribution, Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund With -3.3 Z-Score – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 1.53 million shares traded or 132.41% up from the average. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) has declined 7.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $675.14 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 14,378 shares to 321,492 valued at $16.90M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 76,754 shares and now owns 673,364 shares. Acxiom Corp (NASDAQ:ACXM) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com had 25 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy”. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $165 target in Wednesday, August 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold $763,176. BLOCK KEITH had sold 2,160 shares worth $319,788. Harris Parker sold $770,825 worth of stock or 5,711 shares. Weaver Amy E sold $738,098 worth of stock. Shares for $1.13M were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Roos John Victor also sold $24,614 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Shares for $16.51M were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, September 14.