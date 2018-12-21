Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 20.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 34,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 130,150 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.01M, down from 164,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 8.21M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,579 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, up from 18,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 2.77 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 10. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 13. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 13 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, August 5 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 8 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 13 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Hourican Kevin. On Wednesday, November 14 Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 14,229 shares. $1.03 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Boratto Eva C. 25,159 shares valued at $2.02 million were sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 9.02M shares. Prudential Financial reported 3.26 million shares. 3,143 were accumulated by Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. 7,371 were accumulated by E&G L P. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 26,978 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa holds 2,915 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.08% or 15,424 shares. Natixis holds 0.84% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1.85 million shares. Veritas Management Llp holds 6.65% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 801,424 shares. Chase Counsel holds 4,364 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Company holds 1.65 million shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. M&R Mngmt invested in 126,506 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 23,240 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 59,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.89 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 29 with “Neutral”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 14. The company was maintained on Monday, July 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 16. As per Friday, December 16, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, February 20 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, April 17. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $4600 target. On Thursday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, September 29.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Shares for $4.43 million were sold by HAYS ED on Monday, November 5. SMITH BRIAN JOHN also sold $2.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by RIVERA ALFREDO. 15,100 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $761,040 were sold by MANN JENNIFER K. 56,000 shares were sold by MURPHY JOHN, worth $2.60 million. 54,200 shares were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO, worth $2.63M on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcrae Capital Mngmt owns 4,677 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,619 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 2,100 shares. Wheatland Advsr Inc owns 25,350 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 57,888 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.42% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 688,900 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.56% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.09% or 169,244 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs holds 278,155 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital Management owns 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,973 shares. John G Ullman & Associates invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 15,566 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 80,830 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 0.61% or 66,574 shares in its portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU) by 7,528 shares to 20,438 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 112,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).