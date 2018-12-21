Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 25.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 15,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,228 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23M, up from 59,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 10.02 million shares traded or 84.38% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 61.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 16,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $196,000, down from 26,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.81 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 34.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $88.83M for 8.91 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Horizon Pharma had 69 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 26. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 7 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, August 7. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 27 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Jefferies.

