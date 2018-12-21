Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 6,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 145,699 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.74M, down from 152,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $183.01. About 185,722 shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 35.05% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 22.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 88,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 489,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $109.68M, up from 400,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $162.29. About 4.75M shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN RAISES TURKEY YEAR-END INFLATION EST. TO 11% VS 10.5%; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 05/04/2018 – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: OPEN-MINDED TO IDEA OF BUYING A COMMERCIAL LENDER; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ WARSAW HUB CHIEF WATSON SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $208,931 activity. Fell Douglas A. sold 500 shares worth $77,452.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 7 investors sold LANC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.25 million shares or 2.11% less from 14.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,681 were reported by Brinker Cap. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt accumulated 238,329 shares. 12,360 were reported by Comerica Bancorp. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) or 39,852 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,106 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Guggenheim Lc has 0.02% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Vident Investment Advisory has 5,057 shares. Aperio Grp Llc owns 0.05% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 82,564 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). The New York-based Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Fmr holds 0% or 86 shares. Old Point Tru Fincl N A holds 0.14% or 2,000 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4,499 shares to 27,200 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 5 analysts covering Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Lancaster Colony Corporation had 12 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital to “Hold” on Monday, May 9. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Monday, August 24. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by CL King to “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained the shares of LANC in report on Friday, January 29 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. BB&T Capital initiated Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) rating on Tuesday, September 1. BB&T Capital has “Buy” rating and $110 target. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, November 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Group on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Securities has 5,378 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parkside Bancorporation And holds 184 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank owns 5,636 shares. Continental Advsr Limited invested 1.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Garrison Fincl has 1.6% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Art Advisors Limited Liability has 2,400 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 71 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.34% or 6,543 shares. Connecticut-based Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sky Inv Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northeast Invest Management invested 1.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mathes Company has 10,334 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Geller Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 959 shares in its portfolio.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,300 shares to 743,600 shares, valued at $39.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

