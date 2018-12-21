Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 69.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 20,257 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 8,893 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 29,150 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $85.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 4.97 million shares traded or 83.28% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) stake by 13.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 56,843 shares as Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)’s stock declined 9.44%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 361,397 shares with $3.35 million value, down from 418,240 last quarter. Pioneer High Income Trust now has $229.47M valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 261,855 shares traded or 105.66% up from the average. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has declined 14.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.36% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, September 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $245 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 5. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, October 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $223 target. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $235 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,760 shares. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited has 0.16% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 12,540 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Com owns 19,801 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Marketfield Asset Limited Liability Co has 36,313 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 2.32% or 189,501 shares. Washington-based Harbour Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 4.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,480 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northern Capital Ltd reported 3,040 shares. 42,353 are held by Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership. Shine Inv Advisory Serv owns 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 295 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 19,816 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 69,500 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Lenox Wealth has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $1.49M was made by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 4,163 shares valued at $945,940 was made by GALANTI RICHARD A on Tuesday, October 30. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $3.29M was sold by Murphy James P.. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold 3,000 shares worth $707,430. On Thursday, October 25 LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 23,000 shares. JELINEK W CRAIG also sold $5.03M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, October 29. Shares for $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PHT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.28 million shares or 1.99% less from 4.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

