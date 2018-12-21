Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 33.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, up from 12,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 3.71M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 97.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 205,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 414,445 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.07 million, up from 209,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 556,640 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has risen 13.39% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $697.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,625 shares to 54,505 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,454 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

