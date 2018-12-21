Among 3 analysts covering Dairy Crest Group PLC (LON:DCG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dairy Crest Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 19 by Peel Hunt. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. Peel Hunt maintained Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 19 report. The rating was maintained by Kepler Cheuvreux with “Reduce” on Monday, September 3. Peel Hunt maintained Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Add”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Monday, July 2. See Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) latest ratings:

19/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 640.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: House Stock Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

03/09/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 1.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 85,969 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 4.63 million shares with $497.09 million value, down from 4.72M last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $86.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 13.06M shares traded or 68.98% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

The stock increased 1.30% or GBX 5.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 422. About 433,520 shares traded. Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 651.93 million GBP. The firm offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It has a 15.02 P/E ratio. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $999,496 were bought by Craighead Martin S.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 1.41 million shares to 7.39M valued at $305.50 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ocean Rig Udw Inc stake by 341,015 shares and now owns 1.54 million shares. Barclays Bk Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – QQQ, ADBE, PYPL, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Texas Instruments had 15 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Wednesday, July 11 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Nomura.