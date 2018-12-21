Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 192.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 20,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $986,000, up from 10,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 617,702 shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 617.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 250,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 291,184 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.29 million, up from 40,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 501,135 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has risen 9.51% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M

Among 14 analysts covering PGT Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. PGT Inc. had 38 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 1 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 26. The rating was downgraded by Craig-Hallum to “Buy” on Friday, August 7. Gabelli initiated PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Monday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James downgraded PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Friday, August 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) earned “Neutral” rating by Dougherty & Company on Monday, October 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 10 by RBC Capital Markets.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:UAL) by 221,000 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 74,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,716 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.6 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.93, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PGTI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 48.27 million shares or 12.03% more from 43.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 28,483 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 9.17 million shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt LP reported 97,450 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 601 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 858,802 shares. 100,400 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 499,243 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt reported 106,036 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp has 133,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Co has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,710 shares. Sg Americas Llc has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 5,547 shares. American International Group Inc has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $797,554 activity. Another trade for 34,851 shares valued at $596,592 was sold by Hershberger Rodney. 5,010 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares with value of $105,461 were sold by Feintuch Richard D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold AMD shares while 130 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 561.76 million shares or 7.07% less from 604.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Tree Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 259,426 shares. The New York-based National Asset has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested in 394,383 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 2.30M shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 409,925 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 506,272 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited accumulated 8,898 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Adirondack Tru accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,597 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 7,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 337 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 308,500 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 5,158 shares to 8,093 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc by 177,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,100 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 insider sales for $499.00 million activity. The insider Papermaster Mark D sold 311,962 shares worth $6.11M. $2.62 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Su Lisa T. ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT had sold 75,000 shares worth $1.18M on Friday, June 22. 32,829 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares with value of $801,684 were sold by KUMAR DEVINDER. $2.60M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by WOLIN HARRY A on Wednesday, August 15. Norrod Forrest Eugene sold $2.03M worth of stock.