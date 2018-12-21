Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 98.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 1.39 million shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 35.15%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 22,473 shares with $898,000 value, down from 1.42 million last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $10.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 9.92 million shares traded or 26.20% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) stake by 85.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 24,015 shares as Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)’s stock declined 29.76%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 4,093 shares with $559,000 value, down from 28,108 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group now has $4.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.47. About 1.03 million shares traded or 60.34% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B

Among 13 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Devon Energy had 17 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, November 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 7 by JP Morgan. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 6. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. DVN’s profit will be $196.65M for 13.05 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $454,213 activity. Another trade for 2,034 shares valued at $224,818 was sold by Churchill Dwight D.. $229,395 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares were sold by Ryan Patrick T.

Among 4 analysts covering Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Affiliated Managers Group had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMG in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 16. The stock of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Barrington Research. Deutsche Bank maintained Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 30.

