Among 2 analysts covering Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intevac had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Benchmark. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by FBR Capital. See Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) latest ratings:

31/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6.5 New Target: $5 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Deckers Outdoor (DECK) stake by 11.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 12,939 shares as Deckers Outdoor (DECK)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 94,957 shares with $11.26 million value, down from 107,896 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor now has $3.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 578,083 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40

Among 7 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) rating on Friday, October 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Wedbush maintained Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Monday, November 12 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of DECK in report on Friday, July 27 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 16. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $821,972 activity. The insider Stefano Caroti sold 1,750 shares worth $227,500. GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN sold $402,000 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. 1,500 shares were sold by Powers David, worth $192,472 on Wednesday, October 31.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased New Oriental Ad (NYSE:EDU) stake by 805,667 shares to 1.13M valued at $83.35M in 2018Q3. It also upped Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) stake by 202,990 shares and now owns 203,956 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 5.43% or $0.27 from last year’s $4.97 per share. DECK’s profit will be $152.61 million for 5.89 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold DECK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 10.11% less from 32.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,672 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Smithfield Communications has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 60 shares. Mesirow Mngmt stated it has 93,260 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Principal Fincl Grp reported 273,859 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 8,537 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 4,620 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Stevens Management Limited Partnership invested in 20,276 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 20,323 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Parametric Associates Lc has 189,556 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Intevac, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 13.18 million shares or 4.03% less from 13.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Firsthand Mngmt accumulated 15,800 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 212,310 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 1.08M shares. Northern Corporation invested in 75,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.01% or 17,085 shares. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 0% or 1.33 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) for 136,793 shares. Bridgeway Inc has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Fruth Mgmt invested in 23,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De reported 20,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% or 81,419 shares in its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,571 shares.

The stock increased 5.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 122,716 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has declined 33.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.53% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC)

Since December 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,500 activity. Blonigan Wendell Thomas bought $47,500 worth of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) on Monday, December 3.