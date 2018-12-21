Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) by 18.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,693 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 29,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 595,700 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500.

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 22.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 91,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 320,556 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 411,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 678,236 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Bank Stocks Investors Can Buy at a Massive Discount – Investorplace.com” on November 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2018: ESQ,HNW,PYPL,TCBI – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Dallas bankers get in on the U.S. oil field waste water problem – Dallas Business Journal” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Down 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Banks: Texas Capital Bancshares’ Exposure To Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2017.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 34.45% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.19 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $80.28M for 7.92 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd, which manages about $249.60 million and $130.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Db Int. Gvt. Etf (WIP) by 34,924 shares to 161,609 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 23 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, October 4. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 6 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, August 11. Stephens maintained the shares of TCBI in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $99 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 18. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy” on Thursday, November 15. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 16 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Investment Incorporated stated it has 233,076 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 2,754 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,862 shares. 22,480 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.43M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Commerce has 0.05% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 3,198 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 44,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 5,850 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 61,155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited Com holds 3,799 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 13,834 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0.03% or 2.75M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $158,309 activity. Ackerson Vince A. had bought 2,000 shares worth $134,000. TURPIN IAN J sold $495,079 worth of stock or 5,320 shares.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Gained 11% in September – The Motley Fool” on October 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos to Introduce Mixed Reality Military Training Platform at I/ITSEC – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Brighthouse Financial, Coeur Mining, Juniper Networks, Hi-Crush Partners LP, and New Residential Investment â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Were Right: KTOS Makes New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

Icm Asset Management Inc, which manages about $143.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunpower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 316,500 shares to 339,520 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 14 analysts covering Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Kratos Defense and Security had 35 analyst reports since August 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Noble Financial. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, June 8. Noble Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 28 report. Seaport Global maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, July 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 8 by Noble Financial. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12.5 target in Monday, January 8 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 26 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.15 million for 80.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $967,879 activity.