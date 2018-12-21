Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 1,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.01M, down from 46,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 6.49M shares traded or 68.92% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 29/03/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN VTG RIGHTS THROUGH DERIVS ROSE TO 7.34% MAR 23; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC – GOLDMAN SACHS AND ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS TO OLD MUTUAL IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.25 million, down from 102,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 958,081 shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 18.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “El Pollo Loco Expands in California, Focuses on Vision Design – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Dunkin Investors Should Know About David Hoffmann (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands CEO takes aim at short seller – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Data Breaches Should Scare You, and How to Protect Yourself – Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons To Hope Dunkin’ Brands Doesn’t Get Bought Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dunkin Brands had 112 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Monday, February 5. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 9. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 14. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $66 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Monday, October 8 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $51.21M for 26.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.30% negative EPS growth.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $139.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 25,384 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 40,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold DNKN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 75.92 million shares or 5.91% less from 80.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Piedmont holds 0.02% or 5,994 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 318,767 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 34,803 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested in 150 shares. Anderson Hoagland & reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 24,755 shares. Moreover, Torray Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $38.89 million activity. Jaspon Katherine D. sold 1,900 shares worth $139,232. $2.19 million worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) shares were sold by EMMETT RICHARD J. TRAVIS NIGEL also sold $6.11 million worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) shares. $953,680 worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) was sold by Raskopf Karen.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,750 were reported by Lockheed Martin Management. Peddock Capital Advisors Lc holds 419 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.59% stake. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc reported 1,307 shares stake. Hanson Doremus Inv Management owns 947 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,120 shares. Shapiro Limited reported 4,450 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 47,360 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,561 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,301 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.16% or 808,534 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, May 31. As per Wednesday, November 30, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Wednesday, January 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Thursday, June 22 with “Hold” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, November 29 to “Outperform” rating. Berenberg initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 13 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 30.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $6.12 EPS, up 7.75% or $0.44 from last year’s $5.68 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 6.88 P/E if the $6.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.28 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.55% negative EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $696.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,571 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 29,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Silence Could Cause Heightened Uncertainty, Wells Fargo Says (NYSE:GS) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Monday: COST, J&J, SBUX – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers â€“ GS – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Betsy Graseck throws in the towel on Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.