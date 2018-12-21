China Metro-rural Holdings LTD (CNA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.54, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 77 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 88 decreased and sold their stakes in China Metro-rural Holdings LTD. The funds in our database now have: 269.88 million shares, up from 269.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding China Metro-rural Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 65 Increased: 48 New Position: 29.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core divisions. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 177,040 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) has declined 14.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 08/05/2018 – CNA: Centrica plc: Directorate change; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 26/04/2018 – CNA Announces Retirement Of D. Craig Mense, Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, And The Upcoming Appointment Of James Anderson To The Role; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C; 21/04/2018 – DJ CNA Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNA); 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN TO ANNOUNCE MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO CHINA’S POLICY: CNA; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – CNA WILL EMPLOY THEIR SUCCESSION PLAN AND APPOINT AN INTERNAL CANDIDATE TO SUCCEED MENSE; 25/04/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK EXTENDS BINDING BIDS DEADLINE TO MID MAY: CNA; 18/05/2018 – CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager

Loews Corp holds 84.38% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation for 242.65 million shares. Bislett Management Llc owns 182,800 shares or 4.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has 2.95% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The Illinois-based New Vernon Investment Management Llc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 367,400 shares.