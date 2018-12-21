Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 92.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 10.64 million shares traded or 107.14% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 35.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 92.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 13,085 shares as the company's stock declined 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,039 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32,000, down from 14,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 1.32M shares traded or 50.83% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 33.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold LM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 68.77 million shares or 2.98% less from 70.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 274,497 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,925 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 157,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 0% or 557,308 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,493 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 9 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 179,929 shares. Stifel invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,462 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 15,395 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.19% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Metropolitan Life invested in 0.02% or 24,367 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability holds 0% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Legg Mason Inc. had 79 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 3. As per Thursday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) rating on Wednesday, October 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $47.0 target. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16. Credit Suisse maintained Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) on Thursday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. Wood maintained the shares of LM in report on Friday, October 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 25.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. LM’s profit will be $71.83M for 7.21 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $317,905 activity.

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $317,905 activity.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $166.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 8,580 shares to 9,290 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 24,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Iamgold to invest in blockchain-based gold system – Seeking Alpha" on October 18, 2018

Among 15 analysts covering Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Iamgold Corp had 47 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, October 1 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) on Wednesday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Mackie given on Friday, February 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, June 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 7 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Sell”. The rating was initiated by IBC on Friday, July 24 with “Underperform”. The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $127.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 25,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.