Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 9,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,441 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.61 million, down from 365,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 1.78M shares traded or 23.45% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 18.35% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9400.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 854,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 863,094 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.71M, up from 9,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 48,217 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. LEG’s profit will be $74.34M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Leggett & Platt had 24 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The stock of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, September 22. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 5 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 27. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, July 29 by Hilliard Lyons. The firm has “Hold” rating by Gabelli given on Wednesday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Suntrust Robinson.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 96.05 million shares or 2.35% less from 98.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 10,900 were accumulated by Cutter Brokerage Incorporated. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,479 shares. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Bokf Na reported 0.17% stake. Country Club Tru Co Na owns 8,015 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Pacific Investment Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 12,253 shares. British Columbia Corporation stated it has 40,883 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 5,460 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 134,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 2.99M shares in its portfolio. 8,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Dt Invest Ptnrs Lc accumulated 52,043 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pivotal Research Upgrades Nike (NKE) to Buy, Says Product Pipeline Should Drive Market Share Gains in FY 2019/2020 – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Notches Sell-Side Upgrade: Stifel Projects Upcoming Inflection Point – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks tumble after Fed raises rates – Yahoo Finance” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.38 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 820,700 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc/De (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $720,912 activity.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by UBS. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 3 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. On Wednesday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 2 by Vetr. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, November 10 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2018 : F, TEVA, EEP, QQQ, EMB, AMD, MSFT, BAC, FOXA, CMCSA, DWDP, WFC – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock and Microsoft collab on retirement platform – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: JBL, MU, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marco Inv Limited has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swedbank owns 12.01 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Logan Management stated it has 198,582 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Gru reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,768 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Texas Bank & Trust Tx reported 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General Amer Inc holds 4.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 500,686 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 18,415 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Associates has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alps Advisors has 40,149 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09M. Another trade for 59,162 shares valued at $6.43M was made by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. 36,500 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.06 million on Thursday, November 8.