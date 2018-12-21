Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) stake by 216474.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc acquired 75,766 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 75,801 shares with $709,000 value, up from 35 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd now has $9.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.35% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 4.63M shares traded or 75.11% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zebra Technologies had 2 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) earned "Outperform" rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with "Equal-Weight" rating in Wednesday, August 8 report.

12/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $175 New Target: $205 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $135 New Target: $160 Maintain

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 26.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $18.68 million activity. 34,000 shares were sold by LUDWICK ANDREW K, worth $6.05M on Wednesday, November 14. 2,480 Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares with value of $452,300 were sold by Heel Joachim. SMITH MICHAEL A also sold $104,344 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares. $1.96M worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was sold by GUSTAFSSON ANDERS on Friday, August 24. Shares for $254,849 were sold by Cho Michael. 8,409 shares were sold by GAGNIER HUGH K, worth $1.42M. 5,703 Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares with value of $924,925 were sold by KAPUT JIM L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold Zebra Technologies Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.22% less from 45.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comm Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation owns 982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp owns 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 59,825 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Calamos Advsrs Lc stated it has 2,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 18,088 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Glob Endowment Mngmt L P owns 2,170 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 673,074 shares. Art Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 8,894 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 78,609 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.05% or 791,862 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45,931 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold NCLH shares while 137 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 204.29 million shares or 0.32% more from 203.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bamco New York accumulated 0.24% or 998,113 shares. Palouse Mngmt invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 596,271 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group accumulated 4,500 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 9,160 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 18,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. House Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 27,358 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 18,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap holds 15.62 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 5,206 shares. 20.33M are owned by Vanguard Grp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.03% or 60,700 shares. Cutter & Communication Brokerage reported 4,718 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Among 5 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, November 19. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 1 to “Neutral”. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 10.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (CAOVY) stake by 44,200 shares to 20 valued at $1,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 28,745 shares and now owns 588 shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was reduced too.

