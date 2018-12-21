Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.70 million, down from 141,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $124.93. About 2.58 million shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 6,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284.17 million, up from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 1.64M shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $682.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,322 shares to 18,999 shares, valued at $38.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 66,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42M for 173.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.28 million activity. NORRINGTON LORRIE M had sold 5,001 shares worth $783,907 on Wednesday, August 29.

