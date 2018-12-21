Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 33,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 887,793 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.48 million, up from 854,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 21.15 million shares traded or 48.89% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 6,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,454 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $152.95. About 50.30 million shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.07 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $550.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 9,750 shares to 18,056 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple appeals China’s iPhone sales ban – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2018: CAMP, ARLO, CRCM, IDTI, MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Time To Get Defensive – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Irrational Fear – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft overtakes Apple as most valuable U.S. company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Perkins Inc has 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,100 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 3.93% or 899,495 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Lc accumulated 248,308 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 1,510 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Argyle Mgmt holds 1,380 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Company has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability reported 60,738 shares. Montgomery Investment invested in 1.77% or 19,100 shares. 391,870 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd accumulated 3.22% or 36,868 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 52,539 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. 800 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation. Parnassus Invs Ca accumulated 2.03 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 5.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsec Financial Management Inc has invested 4.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 7 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Rosenblatt. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 2 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Friday, February 2 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Friday, September 11. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Hilliard Lyons. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 14 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was made by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 15,850 shares. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26 million on Wednesday, September 19. Rosenthal David S had sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 26 report. On Thursday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 21. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, October 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 11. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Conviction Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 22 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, February 6 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 19. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 28 report.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon asked to set greenhouse gas reduction targets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post-storm restart for Exxon’s Hibernia platform – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Bets Big On Permian Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.