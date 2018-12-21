Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 72.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 4,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,458 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 459,532 shares traded or 238.99% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 22.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,943 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, down from 17,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.55M shares traded or 139.91% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold NPO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes.

Among 7 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Enpro Industries had 11 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 3. Sidoti maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, September 23 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NPO in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 29 by Gabelli. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, July 31. FBR Capital maintained EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fairbanks Morse Powering U.S. Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2 – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “What Do You Feed a Bunny Portfolio? – GuruFocus.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnPro: Focused On The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2018 – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro: Why We Went Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.85 earnings per share, up 18.10% or $0.59 from last year’s $3.26 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.53M for 6.51 P/E if the $3.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes.