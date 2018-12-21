Tiffany & CO (NYSE:TIF) had an increase of 23.85% in short interest. TIF’s SI was 5.64M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 23.85% from 4.56M shares previously. With 1.39 million avg volume, 4 days are for Tiffany & CO (NYSE:TIF)’s short sellers to cover TIF’s short positions. The SI to Tiffany & CO’s float is 4.59%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 747,814 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 15.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 22,780 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 125,247 shares with $25.64M value, down from 148,027 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $45.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 1.32M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SAIC loses out on bid to prototype light tank for Army – Washington Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Top Defense Stock to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “General Dynamics’ (GD) GDIT Says Navy Awards it SeaPort NxG Contract – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Trump’s 2020 Vision for Defense Budget: $750 Billion – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Dynamics had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, October 26. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, June 22. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $222 target in Thursday, October 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. 22,500 General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares with value of $4.35M were sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK. The insider Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55 million. On Friday, December 7 the insider Reynolds Catherine B bought $100,585. The insider Malcolm Mark bought 3,000 shares worth $509,612.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Praxair Inc (Call) (NYSE:PX) stake by 191,500 shares to 486,800 valued at $78.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 319,380 shares and now owns 589,886 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.57M for 12.86 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc reported 7,456 shares. M Hldgs Secs holds 4,571 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Texas-based Westwood Hldgs Grp has invested 1.48% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 916,988 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.42% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5,000 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Investment Advisors has invested 1.57% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,142 shares. U S Glob Investors Inc has 1.45% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 14,652 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). City Trust Fl reported 1.89% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). One Ltd Liability Com holds 12,987 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 61,144 shares. Oakworth Incorporated has 2,506 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Tiffany had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 29 with “Outperform”. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 28. Goldman Sachs maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, November 29. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Wednesday, September 12 to “Outperform” rating.