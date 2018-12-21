Loews Increased Its Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Stake; Whitestone REIT (WSR) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Whitestone REIT (WSR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.68, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 50 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 38 trimmed and sold equity positions in Whitestone REIT. The hedge funds in our database reported: 20.03 million shares, up from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Whitestone REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

Loews Corp increased Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) stake by 22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 165,000 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI)’s stock declined 9.33%. The Loews Corp holds 915,000 shares with $16.22 million value, up from 750,000 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc De now has $34.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 17.42 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR

Price Capital Management Inc. holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT for 9,500 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America owns 49,986 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cumberland Partners Ltd has 0.04% invested in the company for 27,900 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 205,282 shares.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $505.11 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 35.26 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WSR’s profit will be $10.18M for 12.41 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advent Intll Ma stated it has 2.43M shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.57 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 97,063 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 445,163 shares stake. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 41,955 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,241 shares. Wealthfront Corporation holds 43,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 163,891 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cap Intll Investors holds 0.03% or 3.26M shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.62% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 6.51M shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 26,344 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.19% stake. 6.20M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui.