Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $388.76M, up from 5.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About 8.49M shares traded or 37.01% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 607% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 303,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.83M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 684,243 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 17.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS SEES CHS-1701 EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN 2H OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1,803 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 239,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,500 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

