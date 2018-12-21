L'OrÃ©al S.A. (OR) Dipped -0.45% on Dec 21

Shares of L'OrÃ©al S.A. (EPA:OR) last traded at 200.7, representing a move of -0.45%, or -0.9 per share, on volume of 1.22 million shares. After opening the trading day at 201, shares of L'OrÃ©al S.A. traded in a close range. L'OrÃ©al S.A. currently has a total float of 559.59M shares and on average sees 578,572 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 170.3 and high of 214.9.

French Stock Market: A European Prowess

France is not just all about the unparalleled gastronomic experience nor the beautiful destinations. It is also acknowledged for being one of Europe’s pride on the economic front. It is also a special market place for L'OrÃ©al S.A.. With a thriving corporate sector, France surely has an interesting economy as well.

France’s Equity Market

Euronext Paris, which was formerly known as Paris Bourse, is the main stock exchange in France. It is part of Euronext, a pan-European stock exchange across five European cities including Paris, London, Lisbon, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Euronext was established on September 22, 2000, creating the first pan-European stock exchange from the merger of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the Brussels Stock Exchange, and the Paris Bourse in an effort to leverage the European Union (EU) economy. In 2002, the Bolsa de Valores de Lisboa was integrated into the union, further strengthening one of Europe’s biggest stock exchanges.

Developing very quickly it helped many companies like L'OrÃ©al S.A. to find their investors. As of the first quarter of 2014, Euronext has a total market capitalization of €1.60 trillion with over 1,000 companies listed on it.

The leading indices on Euronext include PSI 20, Next 150, Euronext 100, CAC 40, BEL 20, AScX, AMX, and AEX.

CAC 40 is the index measuring the 40 most valuable companies listed on Euronext Paris. Unlike the leading index in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average— a price-weighted index, CAC 40 is a free-float modified capitalization-weighted index since December 1, 2003. Prior to this, its components are measured based on total market capitalization.

CAC 40 derives its name from an old automation system of Euronext Paris. Its base value of 1,000 has been set on December 31, 1987.

CAC 40 had recorded its all-time high 16 years ago, closing at 6,922.33 on September 4, 2000. It had an intraday high of 6,944.77 during the said session. On the other hand, its all-time low of 893.22 was last seen in January 1988. At present, CAC 40 is trading at around 4,000. And L'OrÃ©al S.A. is the part of this trading.

The components of CAC 40 are reviewed and determined every quarter by the Index Steering Committee. The reviews happen every third Friday of March, June, September, and December. Companies listed on Euronext Paris are ranked based on free-float market valuation and share turnover in the 12 months prior. Their weights are limited to 15% during review to prevent the occurrence of index heavyweight. From the top 100 companies, 40 companies will be picked to compose CAC 40.

Trading in France

France has one of the longest regular trading sessions in the world. Trading on Euronext Paris begins at 6:01 a.m. and ends at 7:59 p.m. The movement is in 0.50 increments. Among most brokers, the margin requirement is 2%. Meanwhile, the minimum trade size requirement is an index. Euro is the main currency on Euronext Paris.

France is one of the richest economies in Europe, which is why betting on its growth prospects is an ideal move for investors. CAC 40 lives up to global stock exchange standards that can truly reward meaningful investments. Some of investments go to the L'OrÃ©al S.A. directly.

More notable recent L'OrÃ©al S.A. (EPA:OR) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Biofuel hardship waiver petitions to EPA rise to 22 as of mid-December: data – Reuters” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “MSD gets $47.7 million EPA loan for system upgrades – St. Louis Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018, Natlawreview.com published: “EPA-specific Regulations in Revised Common Rule – The National Law Review” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about L'OrÃ©al S.A. (EPA:OR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “TCL North America Receives Top Sustainability Award from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Vnews.com‘s news article titled: “Editorial: Trump’s EPA Gives License to Pollute – Valley News” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

L'Or??al S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company has market cap of 112.31 billion EUR. The firm operates through Consumer Products, Active Cosmetics, L'or??al Luxe, and Professional Products divisions. It has a 29.62 P/E ratio. It offers skincare and haircare products, toiletries, deodorants, make-up products, and perfumes.