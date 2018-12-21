Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Corp (ADI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.71 million, down from 351,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 2.61 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 54.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 38,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78M, down from 71,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.39. About 4.64M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.30M for 28.33 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilton Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 750 shares. New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Capital Lc has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mariner holds 50,617 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs owns 4.8% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 337,133 shares. Parametric Lc has 3.51 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mariner Wealth Advisors owns 227,566 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 2.02% or 83,367 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bokf Na owns 91,199 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Knott David M reported 45,000 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc accumulated 3,681 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 7,268 shares. Essex Services accumulated 3,748 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. CROOM MARSHALL A also sold $1.80M worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. $880,200 worth of stock was bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 8 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $395.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 104,940 shares to 376,860 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $15.03 million activity. 18,650 shares were sold by Real Peter, worth $1.84M. $719,228 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by NOVICH NEIL S. 2,700 shares valued at $243,886 were sold by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $685,411 were sold by SICCHITANO KENTON J on Thursday, July 5. SEIF MARGARET K had sold 2,700 shares worth $250,587 on Monday, October 1. Cotter Martin sold $386,890 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Friday, June 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 0.42% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Guardian LP holds 0.15% or 93,536 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). North Carolina-based Atria Limited has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Central reported 450,000 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 45,719 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated owns 2,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 4,934 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 241 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 30,500 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 40,666 shares. Qs Invsts holds 4,217 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability reported 61 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 14 by Evercore. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Tuesday, September 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 21 report. As per Wednesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, June 27 to “Neutral”. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $78 target in Wednesday, July 27 report. As per Tuesday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Nomura.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 2,805 shares to 4,045 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 60,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

