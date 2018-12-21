Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 30,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,611 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.27 million, down from 212,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 219,844 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 35,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,322 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75M, up from 106,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 76.72 million shares traded or 89.94% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,408 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $721.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED) by 13,441 shares to 27,382 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

