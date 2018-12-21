Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,048 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.45M shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 87.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $118.31M, down from 8.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 6.82M shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.58 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montgomery Investment has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 87,959 shares in its portfolio. Verus Partners reported 11,095 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Middleton And Ma holds 36,898 shares. Knott David M holds 45,000 shares. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.97% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ellington Group Ltd Company owns 10,600 shares. Fca Tx has 24,379 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 600 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru Co holds 1.33% or 75,069 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 13,928 shares. Golub Lc holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 21,834 shares. Clearbridge Ltd reported 1.72% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $330.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 50,800 shares to 140,780 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 19. SunTrust maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, November 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89.0 target in Wednesday, November 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 20. As per Monday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Thursday, August 20.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $1.80M were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18. WARDELL LISA W bought $29,407 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, August 24.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was made by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M on Friday, August 3. $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722 on Thursday, November 1. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Century Cos owns 1.08 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 50 shares stake. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Company invested in 1,571 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,445 were accumulated by Liberty Capital Inc. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 6,439 shares. Keating Counselors has 2,519 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 35 shares. Security owns 17,270 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd holds 0.49% or 6,989 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 52,490 shares. 1,417 were reported by Fairview Cap Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. 1,653 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sentinel Company Lba has invested 0.88% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was initiated on Friday, October 9 by Drexel Hamilton. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 27 by S&P Research. Bank of America maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, November 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $17500 target.