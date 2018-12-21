Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 13.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 1,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,606 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.71M, up from 13,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $125.25. About 616,979 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.46M, down from 236,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 1.97 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why LabCorp Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Has Growth Potential – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Health Care Digest: Tracking Nashville’s beat, cellular peepers and more – San Francisco Business Times” published on December 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $260.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33,830 shares to 88,975 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill & Co Inc Com (NYSE:GHL) by 102,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,744 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $660,911 activity. On Monday, November 5 ANDERSON KERRII B sold $604,162 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 34.19% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DFS’s profit will be $698.82M for 6.85 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.46% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 17,415 shares to 236,946 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gen Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings.