Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) by 2.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 703,073 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.58 million, up from 687,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Central Pacific Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 142,654 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has declined 16.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations World (VAC) by 15.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 5,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,082 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Marriott Vacations World for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 474,610 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 45.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE – CO, UNITS ENTERED OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH $250 MLN WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PayPal Wants to Copy Square’s Strategy – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 07, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “ILG (ILG), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Stockholders Approve Merger – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Acquires ILG (ILG) – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.50, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold VAC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 72.81 million shares or 208.06% more from 23.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Security Trust accumulated 84 shares. 46,528 are held by Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 10,237 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Lc has 356,743 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 2.93M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 3,472 were accumulated by Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mngmt. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). First Republic Management holds 0% or 1,816 shares. Van Berkom And Inc has 338,599 shares. Stevens Management LP owns 13,369 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership invested in 89,162 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 7,012 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. $460,380 worth of stock was bought by Geller John E JR on Monday, November 12. Another trade for 6,380 shares valued at $505,105 was bought by ANDREWS CHARLES ELLIOTT.

Among 13 analysts covering Marriot Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Marriot Vacations Worldwide had 34 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, February 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 5 by Telsey Advisory Group. M Partners maintained Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) on Thursday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by SunTrust. On Friday, February 5 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “An Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 27 by SunTrust.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. VAC’s profit will be $69.15M for 10.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $10.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4,127 shares to 126,196 shares, valued at $26.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 10,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaron S Inc (NYSE:AAN).

More notable recent Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Buying C&D Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2009, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New apartment complex to rise after previous plans scrapped near Mall at Millenia – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 16, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Hawaii’s four largest banks control more than 90% of market share – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on September 30, 2016. More interesting news about Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hawaii developer Christine Camp elected to federal bank board – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on October 19, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lance Mizumoto of Central Pacific Bank named chairman of Hawaii Board of Education – Pacific – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: July 13, 2015.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $66.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) by 20,500 shares to 601,697 shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH).