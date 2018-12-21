Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 98.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $731,000, down from 859,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 7.43 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 2.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 2,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 122,437 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.58 million, down from 125,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $238.14. About 309,750 shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 2.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.78 earnings per share, up 13.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.44 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.83 million for 21.42 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.32% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Teleflex had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Thursday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, May 3. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, February 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 31 by Brean Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Needham.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 43,788 shares to 239,602 shares, valued at $28.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold TFX shares while 129 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 2.85% more from 39.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 1,877 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 5,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Bamco Inc New York reported 0.24% stake. Waddell And Reed reported 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 2,987 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Raymond James Ser has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Fifth Third Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,110 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 170,957 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.24% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $35.44 million activity. $2.31 million worth of stock was sold by SMITH BENSON on Monday, August 27. 20,635 shares valued at $5.55 million were sold by Kennedy Thomas Anthony on Wednesday, September 19. The insider RANDLE STUART A sold 2,500 shares worth $663,069.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Service Limited Company holds 0.12% or 97,460 shares. 50,913 were reported by Carderock Capital Mgmt. Greenleaf Tru reported 7,956 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Secs Incorporated reported 14,788 shares stake. 441,986 are held by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 212,326 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Swarthmore Grp invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 89,476 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 183,790 shares. 221 were reported by Wealthtrust. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 3,288 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 25,015 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 25, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Howard Weil on Thursday, February 4 with “Sector Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, February 13. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $79.0 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, December 4 by Barclays Capital.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $6.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 211,858 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $97.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 30,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48 million for 12.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

