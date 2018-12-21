M&T Bank Lifted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position; EP Energy (EPE) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering EP Energy (NYSE:EPE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EP Energy had 2 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, November 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) latest ratings:

25/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $1.7000 Maintain

20/08/2018 Broker: KLR Group Rating: Hold Old Target: $3 Terminates

M&T Bank Corp increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 7.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp acquired 3,147 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock declined 5.39%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 44,409 shares with $5.35 million value, up from 41,262 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $17.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 719,714 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics had 4 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 2 by Wood.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Sei Invests stated it has 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Street Corporation holds 0.06% or 6.28M shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us State Bank De reported 107,315 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 9,883 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.72% or 980,589 shares. C M Bidwell And Limited owns 1,135 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Pitcairn accumulated 1,947 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 52,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 175,943 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 2.47% or 218,775 shares. 215,756 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. Cibc World Markets has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 7,077 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 29 insider sales for $77.77 million activity. 53,125 shares were sold by Anquillare Mark V, worth $6.12 million on Tuesday, December 11. 18,867 shares were sold by Stephenson Scott G, worth $2.23M on Thursday, November 1. 9,500 shares valued at $1.15M were sold by Grover David J. on Wednesday, September 12. On Tuesday, July 10 the insider Shavel Lee bought $37,032. McCarthy Vincent de P. sold $360,541 worth of stock or 3,090 shares. $614,058 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares were sold by Foskett Christopher M. $9.73 million worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was sold by Thompson Kenneth E on Friday, July 6.

M&T Bank Corp decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) stake by 10,680 shares to 53,095 valued at $4.27 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 38,312 shares and now owns 824,156 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.0213 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6801. About 570,663 shares traded. EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) has declined 39.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPE News: 18/05/2018 – EP Energy Announces Pricing of 7.750% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026; 26/03/2018 – Enterprise Group Completes Sale of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering; 06/03/2018 – Enterprise Group Announces Letter of Intent to Divest the Business of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering; 17/05/2018 – EP ENERGY LLC – CO AND ITS UNIT INTEND TO OFFER $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 13/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP GHANA: 200M-CEDI RIGHTS OFFER FULLY SUBSCRIBED; 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $286 MLN VS $327 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Group Deploys Proprietary Asset Tracking & Dispatch Software “Star” to Lower Costs and Increase Margins; 28/03/2018 – CHINA HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE GROUP LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$128.4 MLN VS LOSS OF HK$82.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates EP Energy’s New 1.125-Lien Nts ‘B’; Recov Rtg: ‘1’; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP 600210.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 147.8 PCT Y/Y AT 554.8 MLN YUAN

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $174.73 million. The firm has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EP Energy Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 162.56 million shares or 4.64% less from 170.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 10,800 shares. Columbia Pacific Ltd Liability holds 2.31 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. 754,727 were reported by Fiera Capital. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 17,100 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 87,700 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Schwab Charles Invest Management accumulated 219,711 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE).