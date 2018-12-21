Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 22.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.92 million, down from 91,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 1.20M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 27.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 24,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,281 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.31 million, down from 88,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 994,982 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.93M for 11.77 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tommy Frist Jr., Milton Johnson help open HCA-funded zoo hospital – Nashville Business Journal” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA Houston Healthcare taps Plano exec as new chief development officer – Houston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “This Loudoun hospital has a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 83,113 shares to 134,755 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs Communication holds 0.02% or 38,121 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Co reported 87,485 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Farmers Tru invested 1.4% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nomura Holding Incorporated reported 117,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Management Ltd Company holds 1.28% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 44,831 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 4,000 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 58,372 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.62 million shares stake. Kepos Cap LP stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Piedmont Advisors Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 62,867 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc has 0.62% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 52,381 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.25% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Limited has 9.40M shares.

Among 31 analysts covering HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. HCA Holdings had 115 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 12 with “Buy”. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Wednesday, December 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $105.0 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 15 report.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $15.85 million activity. Morrow J William sold $604,795 worth of stock. 723 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $97,648 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. On Thursday, June 21 the insider Perlin Jonathan B sold $1.35 million. $190,063 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Englebright Jane D. sold 6,543 shares worth $849,688. Another trade for 6,419 shares valued at $810,271 was made by Wyatt Christopher F. on Thursday, July 26.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $7.45 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 the insider Hunter Jesse N sold $659,500. DITMORE ROBERT K had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.18M on Monday, September 10. Williamson Keith H had sold 2,000 shares worth $290,000. BURKHALTER BRANDY sold $395,700 worth of stock. $553,090 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $61.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 128,060 shares to 611,041 shares, valued at $36.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. CNC’s profit will be $273.13 million for 21.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,468 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 7 shares. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated has invested 2.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 481 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,472 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 17,070 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech invested in 0.35% or 457,667 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 60,533 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 19,400 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 366,760 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.4% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,358 shares.