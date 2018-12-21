Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) by 83.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 13,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129,000, down from 16,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 869,228 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – MIC: DISAPPOINTED MOAB HAS CHOSEN TO MAKE INACCURATE ASSERTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 26,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 988,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.08M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 28.43M shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer

Among 8 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MacQuarie Infrastructure had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 24. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93.0 target in Sunday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 23 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) on Thursday, February 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Janney Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 69,825 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Selz Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.91% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Citigroup holds 35,737 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd stated it has 65,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Millennium Ltd has invested 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.67% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 49,800 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 765,782 shares. 5,000 are held by Edgemoor Inv. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 2,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.74% or 1.03 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sageworth Communications has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corp invested in 0.93% or 73,494 shares. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania holds 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 14,126 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Financial Bank stated it has 227,850 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 312,478 shares. Wendell David Assocs invested in 74,494 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security holds 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 52,577 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 897,176 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Company holds 28,514 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bankshares holds 5,151 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 783,739 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na stated it has 2.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Marshwinds Advisory Company reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chem Retail Bank holds 0.76% or 150,501 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 15. The company was maintained on Friday, November 17 by Argus Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 19 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. $1.51 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, December 12. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million on Monday, September 17. $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52 million. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324.

