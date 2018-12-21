Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 10.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 353,728 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.62 million, up from 319,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $125.13. About 3.20M shares traded or 87.65% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 9.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,377 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, down from 61,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 3.91M shares traded or 71.95% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg stated it has 487,508 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 233,933 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 149,404 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 51,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 65,978 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Comerica Secs has 0.05% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 7,870 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 11,861 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.02% or 43,610 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fin Corporation invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). New York-based Moore Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 192,858 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Inv has 47,400 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Llc invested in 675,578 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 18.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.6 per share. AOS’s profit will be $120.67M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.39% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AOS in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Wednesday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by SunTrust. BB&T Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, September 23 report. Suntrust Robinson initiated the shares of AOS in report on Tuesday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, September 23 with “Buy” rating.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 25,456 shares to 9,544 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,899 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

