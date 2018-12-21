Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 15.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired 3,587 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 27,029 shares with $6.03M value, up from 23,442 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $17.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $216.59. About 33,703 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has risen 4.47% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B

Among 2 analysts covering Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gol Intelligent Airlines had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. See GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10 New Target: $13 Maintain

16/07/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $6.02 Initiates Coverage On

It closed at $13.15 lastly. It is down 7.37% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 NON-FUEL CASK ABOUT R$0.15; 25/04/2018 – GOL announces its 1Q18 earnings release schedule; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – NET REVENUE FOR QUARTER OF R$3.0 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 11.8% COMPARED TO 4Q16; 09/05/2018 – GOL’s operating profit increased 97% to R$504 million in 1Q18. Operating margin of 17% is the highest in the last 12 years; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MLN

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) stake by 1.35M shares to 33,500 valued at $449,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 26,859 shares and now owns 54,843 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.