Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 72.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 182,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.51% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 433,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, up from 250,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 1.99M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 102.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 102.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 24.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 7,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, down from 31,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 784,692 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enphase Energy: Made In The USA – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enphase Energy Is Winning On Multiple Fronts – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enphase Energy Registers Shares Held By SPWR – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Solar Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) IQ Microinverter to Serve Urban Solar – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.81, from 1.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 37.08 million shares or 8.25% more from 34.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park West Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.78 million shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 19,158 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Proshare Advisors invested in 0% or 10,584 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 1.43M were reported by Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley reported 200,646 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Savings Bank Of America De holds 71,184 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 143,004 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Empyrean Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 30,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 74,488 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 188,850 shares in its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt stated it has 15,583 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $258,408 activity. 19,880 shares were bought by Branderiz Eric, worth $99,937 on Thursday, August 23.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $258.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 56,375 shares to 342,150 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $2 per share. UHS’s profit will be $214.86 million for 12.37 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Limited accumulated 11,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 43,894 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 8,146 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 10,598 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 55,505 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Com Of Vermont owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration invested in 0.07% or 58,000 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.08% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 78,011 shares. Eqis Incorporated accumulated 3,712 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.07% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Contravisory Mgmt Incorporated holds 35,954 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. New York-based Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fjarde Ap holds 25,746 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 2,011 shares.

