Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.80M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.33 million shares traded or 114.35% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak; 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook employee(s) have been interviewed by Special Counsel Rob…; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Tells Congress Regulation Is ‘Inevitable’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – WILL ALSO USE THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S DIGITAL RESEARCH UNIT MONITORING MISSIONS DURING ELECTIONS AND OTHER “HIGHLY SENSITIVE MOMENTS”; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video)

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 95.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 377,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, down from 397,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.69 million shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Davis And has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 195,819 shares. Cumberland Partners owns 2,971 shares. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 4.25M shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 71,934 were accumulated by Murphy Capital Management Inc. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 3.07% or 100,484 shares. Eqis Management Inc has 20,144 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 188,791 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 23,896 shares. 631,000 are held by Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,340 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 1.44M shares or 0.87% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 865,087 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.23 million. $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Schroepfer Michael Todd had sold 38,037 shares worth $6.87M on Tuesday, August 14. $96.58 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. On Monday, December 10 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.75M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 1.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 5 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, January 28, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital given on Wednesday, November 1. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, October 30. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, December 1.

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 10 by Bernstein. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 22 report. JP Morgan maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Thursday, February 15 with “Underweight” rating. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 13 report. As per Friday, November 13, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. JP Morgan reinitiated the shares of BUD in report on Tuesday, October 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 18. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Insurance Com Tx holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 81,170 shares. First Financial Corporation In has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc invested in 1.83% or 44,432 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 293,109 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 111 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 24,952 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,172 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc, a New York-based fund reported 7.81M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 120,688 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 815,723 shares. Haverford Financial reported 32,480 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 6,135 shares. Ulysses Llc invested in 0.41% or 60,165 shares. Johnson Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 869 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $18.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 19,218 shares to 29,718 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc (Put).

