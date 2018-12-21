Spi Energy CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SPI) had an increase of 7.34% in short interest. SPI’s SI was 421,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.34% from 392,500 shares previously. With 342,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Spi Energy CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SPI)’s short sellers to cover SPI’s short positions. The SI to Spi Energy CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.47%. The stock increased 19.60% or $0.1568 during the last trading session, reaching $0.957. About 63,302 shares traded. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has declined 89.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SPI News: 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co. Ltd. For ‘Additional Information Requested’; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 06/03/2018 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Names Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as its Auditor; 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 19/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice From NASDAQ; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Has Until July 16 to Submit Compliance Plan; 16/04/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Signed a Strategic Agreement with 500 IPO Fund for Bitcoin Miner Hosting Service; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Launched Global Miner Hosting; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announced and Exhibited its Blockchain Services at 2018 Global Blockchain Investment Summit

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) formed wedge down with $0.41 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.43 share price. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) has $10.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.33% or $0.034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.43. About 599,552 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has declined 89.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.02% the S&P500. Some Historical MARA News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT GROUP INC SAYS HAS COMMENCED BITCOIN MINING AT ITS NEW FACILITY IN QUEBEC; 27/04/2018 – Marathon Appoints Fred Thiel to Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT FACILITY IN QUEBEC STARTS BITCOIN MINING OPS; 16/05/2018 – MARATHON PATENT GROUP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH THE U.S. SEC; 26/04/2018 – MARATHON PATENT GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 22 FRANCIS KNUETTEL Il RESIGNED AS CFO OF CO FOR PERSONAL REASONS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Verve™ Hires Mobile Industry Veteran Mark Fruehan to Lead Enterprise Platform Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – Marathon Appoints Fred Thiel to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Patent Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MARA); 12/03/2018 Marathon Announces Facility in Quebec Has Commenced Bitcoin Mining Operations

More notable recent SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice From NASDAQ – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPI Energy -18% on Nasdaq delinquency notice – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form-20 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces the Amendments and Closing of Definitive Agreement for the Disposition of its Chinese Business – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: ZS,SPI,DCAR,CSIQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.95 million. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects.