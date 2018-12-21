Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 155.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 5,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,816 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, up from 3,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.80M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 75.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $396,000, down from 16,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 5.30 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN; 17/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Ecommerce Helps Walmart, MAGA ETF; 29/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Walmart Investors Snag Depo Redos But Not Docs In Suit; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 28/04/2018 – Asda deal frees Walmart to focus elsewhere; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Saturday, August 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 14 by Goldman Sachs. The company was reinitiated on Friday, January 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by Tigress Financial. On Friday, November 17 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 15 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bernstein on Monday, May 15. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Thursday, April 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 16.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. 644,405 shares were sold by WALTON ALICE L, worth $60.64M. $260.18M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by WALTON JIM C. $904,964 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Furner John R. on Friday, September 28. $150,388 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares were sold by Canney Jacqueline P. 2,883 shares were sold by Bartlett Daniel J, worth $277,497. Biggs M. Brett sold $1.77M worth of stock.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What The Market Is Missing About Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Walmart Hit $113? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart: Is It Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: This Normalization Period Will Last – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Winning the Turf War in This Critical Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 20,100 shares to 203,800 shares, valued at $13.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,200 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83B for 16.85 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Skba Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 266,200 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Patten Group Inc Inc owns 3,739 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv accumulated 0.15% or 5,393 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 774,198 shares. 25,935 are owned by Hamilton Point Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Plancorp Limited Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 1.19% or 61,999 shares. Moon Mngmt Lp reported 5.03% stake. 62,272 were reported by Wasatch Advisors. Northern Trust stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stephens Ar has 341,730 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 784,629 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt invested in 10,982 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources beats Q3 estimates but raises spending outlook – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG CEO Thomas sees ‘more subdued’ Permian growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources ticks lower despite easy Q2 earnings beat, higher dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Oil Stocks That Aren’t Afraid of Sub-$50 Oil – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 24,855 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 22,171 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Co reported 51,435 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 383,874 are held by Cap Guardian. Westwood Holdings Grp holds 1.15M shares. Natixis LP has 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ww Investors invested 0.91% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Pa stated it has 2,088 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor owns 64,355 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 208,166 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 172,628 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Snyder Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,000 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has 8,430 shares.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, May 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by Capital One on Wednesday, November 16. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 9 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Monday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 16 by Bernstein.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $702.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,129 shares to 89,856 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,340 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. Trice David W sold $317,203 worth of stock. CRISP CHARLES R sold $209,309 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, September 11.